Discounts on Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift and Alto K10 this September up to 60,000

Maruti Suzuki offers up to ₹59,000 discounts on select models at its Arena dealerships in India for September.

In preparation for the upcoming festive season in India, Maruti Suzuki is presenting substantial discounts on its Arena models in September. As part of this promotion, the country's leading car manufacturer is extending discounts and advantages of up to ₹59,000 on a selection of eight models available at Arena dealerships. These benefits encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

It is worth noting that Arena dealerships primarily specialize in Maruti Suzuki's small car offerings. Recently, this dealership chain celebrated its sixth anniversary, having successfully sold approximately 70 lakh cars during this period.

Maruti Suzuki's Arena dealership chain in India showcases a range of nine models. These vehicles comprise the Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and Eeco, with the exception of the Brezza SUV. For the month's promotions, let us take a glance at the potential savings for each of these models.

Maruti WagonR In September, among the Maruti cars eligible for discounts, the most substantial incentives are available for prospective WagonR buyers. Maruti Suzuki is providing a generous cash discount of ₹35,000, complemented by additional advantages such as an exchange bonus totaling ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. Additionally, Maruti is extending an attractive offer on the CNG variant of the WagonR, with a comprehensive discount amounting to ₹54,000, inclusive of a cash discount of ₹30,000.

Maruti Swift The Swift hatchback is also available with an enticing overall discount of ₹55,000. This package encompasses cash benefits of ₹35,000, an exchange bonus worth ₹20,000, and an additional corporate discount of ₹5,000. It is important to note that these benefits do not apply to all variants of the hatchback. For the ZXi and ZXi+ variants, the cash discount is adjusted to ₹25,000. Furthermore, the exchange bonus amount can be reduced to ₹15,000 if the vehicle being traded in is more than seven years old.

Maruti Alto K10 Maruti's smallest offering, the Alto K10, comes with significant discounts this month. Customers can enjoy overall benefits amounting to ₹54,000, which include a cash discount of ₹35,000 specifically applicable to the petrol manual variant. Additionally, there's a ₹15,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. For the petrol automatic and CNG versions of the Alto K10, a cash discount of ₹20,000 is on offer.