Discounts on Renault Triber, Kwid, Kiger in December: Details on deals and offer

The Renault Kwid facelift which was launched in 2019, gets a total discount of ₹45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 on all models except the RXE. Moreover, it is also offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of ₹10,000. The Kwid facelift comes with two petrol engines. One of them is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter also gets an AMT gearbox.

