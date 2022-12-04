Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Discounts on Renault Triber, Kwid, Kiger in December: Details on deals and offer

Discounts on Renault Triber, Kwid, Kiger in December: Details on deals and offer

1 min read . 07:54 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
The Renault Kwid facelift has a new interior and exterior colour harmony, with white accents in the Climber range.

  • customers can avail heavy discounts up to 60,000 on Renault Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Moreover, the automaker has offered benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme as well.

As the year of 2022 comes to its last month, Renault is offering heavy discounts on some of its selected cars. Interestingly, customers can avail heavy discounts up to 60,000 on Renault Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Moreover, the automaker has offered benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme as well. If you are looking for some heavy discounts on on cars, here are details for you:

As the year of 2022 comes to its last month, Renault is offering heavy discounts on some of its selected cars. Interestingly, customers can avail heavy discounts up to 60,000 on Renault Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Moreover, the automaker has offered benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme as well. If you are looking for some heavy discounts on on cars, here are details for you:

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid facelift which was launched in 2019, gets a total discount of 45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to 10,000 and corporate discount of 10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 on all models except the RXE. Moreover, it is also offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of 10,000. The Kwid facelift comes with two petrol engines. One of them is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter also gets an AMT gearbox.

The Renault Kwid facelift which was launched in 2019, gets a total discount of 45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to 10,000 and corporate discount of 10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 on all models except the RXE. Moreover, it is also offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of 10,000. The Kwid facelift comes with two petrol engines. One of them is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter also gets an AMT gearbox.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is offered with a total discount of 60,000, which includes a cash discount worth 15,000 on a few of its models. It also gets an exchange bonus of 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 10,000. Moreover, the MPV gets benefits worth 10,000 under the scrappage scheme. It is powered by a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and can be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Renault Triber is offered with a total discount of 60,000, which includes a cash discount worth 15,000 on a few of its models. It also gets an exchange bonus of 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 10,000. Moreover, the MPV gets benefits worth 10,000 under the scrappage scheme. It is powered by a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and can be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Renault is offering its Kiger SUV with a total discount of 45,000. This includes an exchange bonus of 15,000 on all the models except the RXE and a corporate discount of 10,000. Additionally, the Kiger comes with a two-year extended warranty of up to 10,000. Kiger also gets the 10,000 scrappage scheme benefit just like the other Renault cars. This SUV comes with two 1.0-litre engines which are a 72hp, 96Nm naturally aspirated unit and a 100hp, 160Nm turbocharged unit.

Renault is offering its Kiger SUV with a total discount of 45,000. This includes an exchange bonus of 15,000 on all the models except the RXE and a corporate discount of 10,000. Additionally, the Kiger comes with a two-year extended warranty of up to 10,000. Kiger also gets the 10,000 scrappage scheme benefit just like the other Renault cars. This SUV comes with two 1.0-litre engines which are a 72hp, 96Nm naturally aspirated unit and a 100hp, 160Nm turbocharged unit.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP