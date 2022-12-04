Discounts on Renault Triber, Kwid, Kiger in December: Details on deals and offer

As the year of 2022 comes to its last month, Renault is offering heavy discounts on some of its selected cars. Interestingly, customers can avail heavy discounts up to ₹60,000 on Renault Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback and its Kiger SUV. Moreover, the automaker has offered benefits under the Relive scrappage scheme as well. If you are looking for some heavy discounts on on cars, here are details for you:
The Renault Kwid facelift which was launched in 2019, gets a total discount of ₹45,000. This discount includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹10,000 on select models as well as an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 on all models except the RXE. Moreover, it is also offered with a scrappage scheme benefit of ₹10,000. The Kwid facelift comes with two petrol engines. One of them is a 54hp, 72Nm 0.8-litre petrol engine and the other is a 68hp, 91Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter also gets an AMT gearbox.
The Renault Triber is offered with a total discount of ₹60,000, which includes a cash discount worth ₹15,000 on a few of its models. It also gets an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹10,000. Moreover, the MPV gets benefits worth ₹10,000 under the scrappage scheme. It is powered by a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and can be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
Renault is offering its Kiger SUV with a total discount of ₹45,000. This includes an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 on all the models except the RXE and a corporate discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, the Kiger comes with a two-year extended warranty of up to ₹10,000. Kiger also gets the ₹10,000 scrappage scheme benefit just like the other Renault cars. This SUV comes with two 1.0-litre engines which are a 72hp, 96Nm naturally aspirated unit and a 100hp, 160Nm turbocharged unit.
