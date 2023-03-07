Discounts on Tata Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago: Everything you need to know2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:03 PM IST
- The automaker is also offering special deals on the remaining MY2022 stock of these models.
Tata Motors has rolled out exciting discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on select models, including the Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor. The automaker is also offering special deals on the remaining MY2022 stock of these models. However, as with last month, there are no discounts available on the Nexon, Punch, or the brand's EV range.
