Tata Motors has rolled out exciting discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on select models, including the Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor. The automaker is also offering special deals on the remaining MY2022 stock of these models. However, as with last month, there are no discounts available on the Nexon, Punch, or the brand's EV range.

Tata Safari

The top of the line SUV from Tata, the Harrier, is currently available with a total discount of up to Rs. 35,000 across all 2023 variants. The offer comprises a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs. 25,000. For the remaining MY2022 stock of the Safari, Tata Motors is offering an attractive discount of up to Rs. 65,000 across all available variants.

The Tata Safari is exclusively powered by a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine, which comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. With its commanding road presence, spacious third-row seating, impressive performance, and dynamic handling, the Safari is a top-performing SUV in its segment.

Tata Harrier

In March, the MY2023 Tata Harrier is also available with a total discount of Rs. 35,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs. 25,000. Meanwhile, the remaining MY2022 stock of the Harrier is eligible for a total discount of up to Rs. 65,000, depending on the variant.

Sharing the same powertrain and underpinnings as the Safari, the Harrier is a spacious and well-constructed SUV that offers a smooth automatic transmission. It competes with other popular SUVs in its segment like the MG Hector.

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors is offering discounts on its Tiago hatchback, with a total discount of ₹30,000 available for CNG variants and ₹25,000 for petrol variants. For the MY2022 stock, customers can avail a total discount of up to ₹40,000 on both CNG and petrol variants. The Tiago competes with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and shares its powertrain with the Tigor sedan.

Tata Altroz

Tata is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on all petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz, and a discount of up to ₹25,000 on the automatic variant of this premium hatchback. The MY2022 stock of the Altroz is also available with discounts, with customers able to get up to ₹20,000 off on petrol variants and up to ₹35,000 off on diesel variants.

The MY2022 DCA petrol automatic Altroz comes with a discount of ₹30,000. The Altroz is known for its stylish design and impressive dynamics, and competes with popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.