Discounts on Tata Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago: Everything you need to know

Tata Altroz

Tata is offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on all petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz, and a discount of up to ₹25,000 on the automatic variant of this premium hatchback. The MY2022 stock of the Altroz is also available with discounts, with customers able to get up to ₹20,000 off on petrol variants and up to ₹35,000 off on diesel variants.