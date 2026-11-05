Diwali 2026 SUV discounts: Jeep Meridian, Scorpio N, Citroen Aircross X get up to ₹1.65 lakh in benefits

Car buyers planning to bring home a seven-seater SUV this Diwali can take advantage of discounts across several models priced under ₹30 lakh. This November 2026, Jeep, Citroen, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata are providing festive offers on their three-row SUVs in India. These offers come in the form of cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonuses, corporate benefits and free accessories.

At present, the Jeep Meridian offers the most benefits, up to ₹1.65 lakh; the Citroen Aircross X offers ₹1.55 lakh in benefits; and the Mahindra Scorpio N offers ₹1.5 lakh in benefits. Discounts vary by model year, variant, and dealership. Here is a closer look at the Diwali offers available on these seven-seater SUVs, based on the promotional details shared by the respective brands and dealerships for November 2026.

Jeep Meridian gets Diwali benefits of up to ₹ 1.65 lakh The benefits of the Jeep Meridian range are up to ₹1.65 lakh for a few variants. Buyers will also receive corporate benefits of up to ₹1.3 lakh when they purchase MY2024 stock. An additional benefit of ₹30,000 can be availed by doctors and leasing companies.

The three-row SUV has a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission are both available, with higher models also offering a four-wheel-drive system. The price of the Jeep Meridian ranges from ₹23.33 lakh to ₹38.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Aircross X offers discounts of up to ₹ 1.55 lakh Citroen is extending a range of festive offers on the Aircross X, with a maximum discount of ₹1.55 lakh. The SUV comes with either 5 or 7 seats, offering flexibility for those looking for a family car. The price range for this is ₹8.89 lakh to ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N gets benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh Discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh are being offered on some diesel Auto variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N. The greatest benefit applies to the Z8L and Z8T 4WD trims. It comes with a ₹1.25 lakh cash discount and an exchange benefit of ₹25,000.

Other variants are also given rewards. Select petrol-manual trims get cash discounts of up to ₹25,000, exchange benefits of ₹25,000 or complimentary accessories worth up to ₹25,000. The offers vary according to variant and powertrain.

Hyundai Alcazar offers up to ₹ 90,000 in benefits The benefits for petrol variants of Hyundai's Alcazar will range up to ₹90,000. The discounts for diesel variants are up to ₹45,000. The three-row SUV is priced between ₹14.51 lakh and ₹21.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra XUV 7O, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

Tata Safari gets discounts of up to ₹ 53,000 The benefits offered by Tata Motors on the diesel variant of the Safari amount to up to ₹53,000. The cash discount is ₹10,000, and the scrappage bonus is ₹35,000; both will remain valid till November 15, 2026. For corporates, an additional ₹8,000 discount is also applicable if the customer qualifies. The price of the safari ranges from ₹13.40 lakh to ₹26.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with benefits of up to ₹40,000 and free accessories worth ₹25,000. The S variant gets a cash discount of ₹10,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. In the meantime, the S11 variant is being offered a 10% cash discount and an ₹20,000 scrappage bonus each.