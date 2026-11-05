Diwali 2026 SUV discounts: Jeep Meridian, Scorpio N, Citroen Aircross X get up to ₹1.65 lakh in benefits

Car buyers planning to bring home a seven-seater SUV this Diwali can take advantage of discounts across several models priced under ₹30 lakh. This November 2026, Jeep, Citroen, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata are providing festive offers on their three-row SUVs in India. These offers come in the form of cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonuses, corporate benefits and free accessories.

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At present, the Jeep Meridian offers the most benefits, up to ₹1.65 lakh; the Citroen Aircross X offers ₹1.55 lakh in benefits; and the Mahindra Scorpio N offers ₹1.5 lakh in benefits. Discounts vary by model year, variant, and dealership. Here is a closer look at the Diwali offers available on these seven-seater SUVs, based on the promotional details shared by the respective brands and dealerships for November 2026.

Jeep Meridian gets Diwali benefits of up to ₹ 1.65 lakh The benefits of the Jeep Meridian range are up to ₹1.65 lakh for a few variants. Buyers will also receive corporate benefits of up to ₹1.3 lakh when they purchase MY2024 stock. An additional benefit of ₹30,000 can be availed by doctors and leasing companies.

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The three-row SUV has a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission are both available, with higher models also offering a four-wheel-drive system. The price of the Jeep Meridian ranges from ₹23.33 lakh to ₹38.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Aircross X offers discounts of up to ₹ 1.55 lakh Citroen is extending a range of festive offers on the Aircross X, with a maximum discount of ₹1.55 lakh. The SUV comes with either 5 or 7 seats, offering flexibility for those looking for a family car. The price range for this is ₹8.89 lakh to ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N gets benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh Discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh are being offered on some diesel Auto variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N. The greatest benefit applies to the Z8L and Z8T 4WD trims. It comes with a ₹1.25 lakh cash discount and an exchange benefit of ₹25,000.

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Other variants are also given rewards. Select petrol-manual trims get cash discounts of up to ₹25,000, exchange benefits of ₹25,000 or complimentary accessories worth up to ₹25,000. The offers vary according to variant and powertrain.

Hyundai Alcazar offers up to ₹ 90,000 in benefits The benefits for petrol variants of Hyundai's Alcazar will range up to ₹90,000. The discounts for diesel variants are up to ₹45,000. The three-row SUV is priced between ₹14.51 lakh and ₹21.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra XUV 7O, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

Tata Safari gets discounts of up to ₹ 53,000 The benefits offered by Tata Motors on the diesel variant of the Safari amount to up to ₹53,000. The cash discount is ₹10,000, and the scrappage bonus is ₹35,000; both will remain valid till November 15, 2026. For corporates, an additional ₹8,000 discount is also applicable if the customer qualifies. The price of the safari ranges from ₹13.40 lakh to ₹26.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with benefits of up to ₹40,000 and free accessories worth ₹25,000. The S variant gets a cash discount of ₹10,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. In the meantime, the S11 variant is being offered a 10% cash discount and an ₹20,000 scrappage bonus each.

Disclaimer: The above offers are subject to promotional details, which may be available in November 2026. Discounts are subject to change per city, dealership, variant and stock. Buyers should contact their nearest authorised dealer to confirm the final on-road price and applicable benefits.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.