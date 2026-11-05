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Diwali 2026 SUV discounts: Jeep Meridian, Scorpio N, Citroen Aircross X get up to ₹1.65 lakh in benefits

Diwali 2026 discounts: Jeep, Citroen, Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata are offering discounts on their three-row SUVs, with benefits of up to 1.65 lakh. Here's a look at the offers on the Jeep Meridian, Mahindra Scorpio N, Citroen Aircross X and other seven-seater SUVs

Pragya Singha Roy
Published5 Nov 2026, 03:24 PM IST
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eep, Citroen, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata are offering Diwali 2026 discounts.
eep, Citroen, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata are offering Diwali 2026 discounts.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Car buyers planning to bring home a seven-seater SUV this Diwali can take advantage of discounts across several models priced under 30 lakh. This November 2026, Jeep, Citroen, Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata are providing festive offers on their three-row SUVs in India. These offers come in the form of cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonuses, corporate benefits and free accessories.

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At present, the Jeep Meridian offers the most benefits, up to 1.65 lakh; the Citroen Aircross X offers 1.55 lakh in benefits; and the Mahindra Scorpio N offers 1.5 lakh in benefits. Discounts vary by model year, variant, and dealership. Here is a closer look at the Diwali offers available on these seven-seater SUVs, based on the promotional details shared by the respective brands and dealerships for November 2026.

Jeep Meridian gets Diwali benefits of up to 1.65 lakh

The benefits of the Jeep Meridian range are up to 1.65 lakh for a few variants. Buyers will also receive corporate benefits of up to 1.3 lakh when they purchase MY2024 stock. An additional benefit of 30,000 can be availed by doctors and leasing companies.

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The three-row SUV has a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission are both available, with higher models also offering a four-wheel-drive system. The price of the Jeep Meridian ranges from 23.33 lakh to 38.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Citroen Aircross X offers discounts of up to 1.55 lakh

Citroen is extending a range of festive offers on the Aircross X, with a maximum discount of 1.55 lakh. The SUV comes with either 5 or 7 seats, offering flexibility for those looking for a family car. The price range for this is 8.89 lakh to 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N gets benefits of up to 1.5 lakh

Discounts of up to 1.5 lakh are being offered on some diesel Auto variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N. The greatest benefit applies to the Z8L and Z8T 4WD trims. It comes with a 1.25 lakh cash discount and an exchange benefit of 25,000.

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Other variants are also given rewards. Select petrol-manual trims get cash discounts of up to 25,000, exchange benefits of 25,000 or complimentary accessories worth up to 25,000. The offers vary according to variant and powertrain.

Hyundai Alcazar offers up to 90,000 in benefits

The benefits for petrol variants of Hyundai's Alcazar will range up to 90,000. The discounts for diesel variants are up to 45,000. The three-row SUV is priced between 14.51 lakh and 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra XUV 7O, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

Tata Safari gets discounts of up to 53,000

The benefits offered by Tata Motors on the diesel variant of the Safari amount to up to 53,000. The cash discount is 10,000, and the scrappage bonus is 35,000; both will remain valid till November 15, 2026. For corporates, an additional 8,000 discount is also applicable if the customer qualifies. The price of the safari ranges from 13.40 lakh to 26.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets benefits of up to 40,000

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with benefits of up to 40,000 and free accessories worth 25,000. The S variant gets a cash discount of 10,000 and a scrappage benefit of 20,000. In the meantime, the S11 variant is being offered a 10% cash discount and an 20,000 scrappage bonus each.

Disclaimer: The above offers are subject to promotional details, which may be available in November 2026. Discounts are subject to change per city, dealership, variant and stock. Buyers should contact their nearest authorised dealer to confirm the final on-road price and applicable benefits.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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