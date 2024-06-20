Do you have what it takes to be a ‘personality hire’?
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST
SummaryProductivity comes second for charming employees who make workplaces more fun.
If you get further on charm than skill and carry a workload light enough to float atop your bubbly demeanor, then you might be a “personality hire."
