Domestic EV battery ambitions set for a steeper battle against global players in Trump’s world
Summary
- The US trade deficit on EV batteries with China was at $16.2 billion, Japan at $1.7 billion and South Korea at $1.3 billion, a 27 March Note by Morgan Stanley analysts noted
New Delhi: India's electric vehicle (EV) battery makers could face collateral damage from the Trump tariffs, as foreign manufacturers unload cheap batteries here just as the local companies were ramping up production.
