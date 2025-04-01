Chinese EV batteries started facing 25% US tariffs in the US from November; however, Japan and South Korea have been spared so far. Last week, the US imposed a 25% tariff on all EV battery imports, plus an additional 10% on all Chinese goods, which would sharply raise their prices in the US and force them to look elsewhere. India presents a juicy target: While EV sales in the US in 2024 slowed to just over 7% from 50% the previous year, and fell 1.8% in in Europe, sales in India grew 27% to touch 1.94 million.