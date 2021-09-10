Domestic PV sales reach 2.32 lakh in August, chip shortage continues

Domestic PV sales reach 2.32 lakh in August, chip shortage continues1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
- During the month, 108,508 units of passenger cars were sold, showed SIAM data
- In August, 1,12,863 utility vehicles and 10,853 vans were sold
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 2,32,224 passenger vehicle were sold during August, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. During the month, 108,508 units of passenger cars were sold.
A total of 2,32,224 passenger vehicle were sold during August, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. During the month, 108,508 units of passenger cars were sold.
In August, 1,12,863 units of utility vehicles were sold, while 10,853 units of vans were retailed, SIAM data showed.
In August, 1,12,863 units of utility vehicles were sold, while 10,853 units of vans were retailed, SIAM data showed.
The retail data further showed that 23,210 units of three-wheelers were sold in August this year. Two-wheeler sales were recorded at 13,31,436 units during the month.
A total of 51,204 units of passenger vehicles were exported during the month, SIAM mentioned. Meanwhile, 36,915 units of three-wheelers and 3,72,293 units of two-wheelers were exported in last month.
The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in August was 19,84,676 units.
The global semiconductor shortage is still continuing and affecting production, said a SIAM executive.
High commodity prices are increasing cost of production, the SIAM executive further added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!