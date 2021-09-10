Domestic PV sales reach 2.32 lakh in August, chip shortage continues

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 2,32,224 passenger vehicle were sold during August, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. During the month, 108,508 units of passenger cars were sold.

In August, 1,12,863 units of utility vehicles were sold, while 10,853 units of vans were retailed, SIAM data showed.

In August, 1,12,863 units of utility vehicles were sold, while 10,853 units of vans were retailed, SIAM data showed.

The retail data further showed that 23,210 units of three-wheelers were sold in August this year. Two-wheeler sales were recorded at 13,31,436 units during the month.

A total of 51,204 units of passenger vehicles were exported during the month, SIAM mentioned. Meanwhile, 36,915 units of three-wheelers and 3,72,293 units of two-wheelers were exported in last month.

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in August was 19,84,676 units.

The global semiconductor shortage is still continuing and affecting production, said a SIAM executive.