Domestic PV sales rise by 4%, 2.86 vehicles sold in December 2023: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today released numbers for the auto industry performance in December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, 2,86,390 passenger vehicles were sold in the month of December which marked a 4% Year on Year (YoY) compared to the 2,75,352 passenger vehicles sold in December 2022. However, the number was still short of the 3,34,130 units units sold in the month of November 2023.

SIAM data also shows that 12,11,966 two-wheelers were sold in the month of December 2023, a 16% YoY growth compared to 10,45,052 two-wheeler units sold in the same month last year. Additionally, 50,537 three-wheeler vehicles were sold in last month of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While giving insights into the new data, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, “In Q3 of FY 2023-24, passenger vehicles grew by 8.3 per cent, commercial vehicles by 3.5 per cent, three-wheelers by 35.2 per cent and two-wheelers by 22.6 per cent compared to last year. Passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments posted their highest Q3 sales ever, while passenger vehicles even crossed the 4 million mark for the first time, in a calendar year."

Notably, passenger vehicle segment had seen robust growth in the month of November recording with a landmark 15.9 year-on-year (YoY) growth. Three-wheelers had also reported a decent growth of 42.1 percent in November, posting sales of about 0.77 lakh units in October 2023. And 18.96 lakh units of two-wheelers were sold, with a growth of 20.1 percent YoY, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!