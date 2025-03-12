US President Donald Trump purchased a red Tesla Model S Plaid to support Elon Musk. The car features a top speed of 200 mph, 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, a 17-inch touchscreen, a 22-speaker audio system, and advanced safety with Tesla Vision technology.

In a move to support Elon Musk and his automobile company, Tesla, US President Donald Trump purchased a red Tesla Model S Plaid on Tuesday for $80,000 ( approx ₹70 lakhs). Outside the White House, Musk showcased several Tesla cars, including one of its most powerful vehicles, the Cyber Truck.

Top Speed and acceleration The Tesla's Model S Plaid can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds. This EV comes with a top speed of 200 miles per hour (321 km/h), making it one of the fastest electric cars selling in the market.

Long range

Tesla claims that the Model S Plaid offers a range of up to 560 km on a single charge. Notably, it operates on a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system.

Advanced infotainment system Inside, this Tesla car is equipped with a 17-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 2200x1300 pixels. The display can be used for navigation, entertainment, and vehicle control. Additionally, the system offers support for left-right tilt adjustments for enhanced accessibility.

Audio Experience Tesla has integrated a 22-speaker, 960-watt audio system into the Model S Plaid. Interestingly, this setup comes with active road noise reduction technology.

Autopilot features In terms of safety features, the Tesla Model S Plaid offers Tesla Vision technology, which utilises a 360-degree camera to offer rear, side and forward-facing views. These features aid collision prevention and parking assistance.

Furthermore, the Tesla's Autopilot boasts automatic steering, acceleration and braking within its lane under the supervision.

Over-the-Air Software Updates Tesla claims that the Model S Plaid offers continuous software improvements and receives periodic updates with enhanced features.

It is noteworthy that Trump has opted to pay in full for the Tesla and told the media that he is not allowed to drive on public roads. It will be used by his White House staff members.

