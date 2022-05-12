OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to…: Anand Mahindra on Mahindra's next-gen Scorpio launch
Listen to this article

Mahindra on Thursday released its new teaser video for the next-generation Scorpio that tells a lot about what to expect. With the teaser being scripted like a Sci-Fi movie, CEO Anand Mahindra says “But you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what’s on its way"

The new Scorpio - XUV700, which is likely to make its debut this June, has been dubbed as the big daddy of SUV. A few days back, the carmaker had released another video and Mahindra pointed out that this one lasts longer than the last.

Watch video here:

Check new features:

For XUV700, the front grille will be completely redesigned. It will sport C-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-beam LED headlights, and chrome inserts.

The new SUV will have connected car tech, roof-mounted speakers, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof.

It will have 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

Prices likely to start from 10 lakh onwards.

While the new Scorpio is slated to be offered in either 6- or 7-seater options, the boot space seems good enough only for a couple of soft bags with all the three rows in place.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout