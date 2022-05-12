Don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to…: Anand Mahindra on Mahindra's next-gen Scorpio launch1 min read . 09:23 PM IST
- The new Scorpio - XUV700, which is likely to make its debut this June, has been dubbed as the big daddy of SUV
Mahindra on Thursday released its new teaser video for the next-generation Scorpio that tells a lot about what to expect. With the teaser being scripted like a Sci-Fi movie, CEO Anand Mahindra says “But you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what’s on its way"
The new Scorpio - XUV700, which is likely to make its debut this June, has been dubbed as the big daddy of SUV. A few days back, the carmaker had released another video and Mahindra pointed out that this one lasts longer than the last.
Watch video here:
Check new features:
For XUV700, the front grille will be completely redesigned. It will sport C-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-beam LED headlights, and chrome inserts.
The new SUV will have connected car tech, roof-mounted speakers, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof.
It will have 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.
Prices likely to start from ₹10 lakh onwards.
While the new Scorpio is slated to be offered in either 6- or 7-seater options, the boot space seems good enough only for a couple of soft bags with all the three rows in place.