The doorstep fuel delivery model has reached Nagpur. The Ratan Tata-backed start up, Repos Energy, has started this doorstep fuel delivery which has got good traction during the covid era. Repos Energy uses Mahindra Furio trucks to deliver the fuel. To ease the lives of the end-consumers across Nagpur, Navankur Infranergy launched its Mobile Fuel Pump - Booster Diesel.

Nachiketa Pande, Director, Navankur Infranergy said, “Booster Diesel – Fuel Bowser will serve across Nagpur to meet the demand for diesel by various end-users and industries at their doorstep. It is a double dispensing Alpha Mobile Fuel Pump built on Mahindra FURIO 11 truck. This Fully built Mobile Fuel Bowser has been supplied by Pune-based Repos Energy. Door-step diesel delivery will lead to an efficient energy distribution infrastructure and will provide diesel to bulk consumers in the most legal and facet manner."

“In partnership with Mahindra and Repos, we would further expand our presence in mobile fuel distribution in the region", added Mahendra Nilawar, Director, Navankur Infranergy.

Repos Energy has tied up with Mahindra to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand through their Furio trucks - range of Light and Intermediate commercial vehicles.

Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder, Repos Energy said, “While the entire world is moving towards making things easily accessible by going mobile, doorstep diesel delivery in India has eased the way fuel is being delivered in the country. Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, and with the product superiorities and suitability that Mahindra FURIO offers for Fuel Bowser application, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionize the distribution of all kinds of energy in future."

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “A major proportion of the diesel goes into fueling industries, where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. Combining with the expertise of Repos Energy in Fuel Bowser business solution, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards nation-building. Mahindra’s range of Light and the intermediate commercial vehicle come with their inherent advantages to make it a perfect fit for Fuel Bowser operation and ensure profitability. We congratulate Navankur Infranergy, for being fuel entrepreneurs and doing their bit in bringing efficiency in India’s energy distribution sector".