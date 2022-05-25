Doorstep fuel delivery reaches Nagpur with Mahindra partnering Repos and Navankur

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “A major proportion of the diesel goes into fueling industries, where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. Combining with the expertise of Repos Energy in Fuel Bowser business solution, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards nation-building. Mahindra’s range of Light and the intermediate commercial vehicle come with their inherent advantages to make it a perfect fit for Fuel Bowser operation and ensure profitability. We congratulate Navankur Infranergy, for being fuel entrepreneurs and doing their bit in bringing efficiency in India’s energy distribution sector".

