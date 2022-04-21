Draft policy seeks level playing field for EVs with fixed, swappable batteries

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Government think tank NITI Aayog on Thursday released the draft battery swapping policy, calling for a level playing field for electric vehicles (EV) with fixed and swappable batteries.
The policy noted that battery swapping falls under the broader umbrella of Battery as a Service (BaaS) business model that involve users purchasing an EV without the battery, which significantly lowers upfront costs, and paying a regular subscription fee to service providers for battery services throughout the vehicle lifetime.
BaaS is applicable for both fixed and removable batteries and is the channel to implement swapping solutions.
The policy supports the vision by promoting the adoption of battery swapping technology implemented via BaaS business models which will ensure lower upfront costs, minimal downtime, and lower space requirements, the draft document said.
“To support the adoption of BaaS models and EVs with swappable batteries, this policy seeks to level the playing field across business models involving the sale of EVs with fixed or swappable batteries. It is proposed that demand side incentives offered under existing or new schemes for EV purchase can be made available to EVs with swappable batteries eligible under this policy," it said.
The draft policy added that the size of the incentive could be determined based on the kWh rating of the battery and compatible EV. An appropriate multiplier may be applied to the subsidy allocated to battery providers to account for the float battery requirements for battery swapping stations in different battery swapping ecosystems.
To formalise and operationalise the possible subsidy scheme, an appropriate ongoing scheme may be revised, or a new scheme may be launched, NITI Aayog said in the policy.
“Battery providers shall receive the subsidy, provided the battery swapping ecosystem that they represent satisfies the technical and operational requirements. The scheme will clarify the modality of the subsidies in a way that balances benefits to recipients with ease of implementation," it suggested.
Subsidies may be linked to the UIN of EVs and batteries to ensure that there is no double-dipping, the policy added.
It also noted that the ministry of power recognises that access to affordable land is necessary to scale up the rollout of public charging infrastructure for EVs.
The proposed policy also suggested that the GST Council should consider reducing the GST on lithium-ion batteries to 5%. As per the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the tax rates on Lithium-ion batteries and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) are 18% and 5% respectively.
Battery swapping is an alternative that involves exchanging discharged batteries for charged ones. It links the vehicle and fuel (battery in this case) and hence reduces the upfront cost of the vehicles.
It is popularly used for smaller vehicles such as 2- and 3-wheelers which have smaller batteries that are easier to swap compared to other automotive segments wherein the same can be implemented mechanically.
Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech 2022-23 announced that the Centre will introduce battery swapping policy and interoperability standards in order to improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem.