Draft rules issued for BH-series No. plate

The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification proposing new rules to increase the scope of implementation of registrations of BH series vehicles.
The BH series registration gives a nationally applicable number to vehicles that could be driven in part of the country without seeking fresh registration or no objection certificate from the respective transport departments.
The new rules would permit transfer of vehicles with BH series registration to other persons. The changes will also allow vehicles with regular or currently prevalent state specific registration marks to also be converted to BH series registration marks subject to payment of requisite tax.
“Application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, shall be made to any registering authority of the state, in which the vehicle owner has either permanent residence or place of work and the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority," the draft notification said.
The government is promoting nationally applicable BH series to universalize registration of vehicles and bring about a seamless system of maintaining vehicle records.
