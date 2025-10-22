Planning to buy a Royal Enfield Classic 350? Here’s the complete EMI breakdown

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been one of the bestselling motorcycles in India for a long time. This retro-themed motorcycle, built on the J platform, embodies the traditions and craftsmanship of the past. The old-school design and iconic sound of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, along with its powerful performance and strong road presence, make it one of the most desired motorcycles in the Indian market. Not only in India, but this motorcycle has found strong appreciation in the international markets as well.

Over the last few years, Royal Enfield has aggressively expanded its product portfolio with a wide range of products in the 350 cc and 650 cc categories. Currently priced at ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable model in the brand's kitty. However, despite being priced significantly higher at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Classic 350 finds the maximum number of takers among all the models from the brand. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 remains the best-selling motorcycle of the brand in 2025. It consistently tops sales charts with more than 30,000 units per month, followed closely by the Bullet 350 and Hunter 350.

The recent tax rate revision under the GST 2.0 has made the 350 cc motorcycles more appealing propositions for the buyers. Under the revised tax regime, the GST rate for the motorcycles powered by engines up to 350 cc has been reduced to 18% from the previous 28%, making these models cheaper than before.

If you are dreaming of owning a Royal Enfield Classic 350, this could be the perfect time to buy one, as the GST rate cut, festive season offers and discounts would help you to get a sweet deal. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 350 soon with 100% financing, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI amount you need to pay every month for your desired motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: How much EMI do you need to pay The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between ₹1.81 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. If you are planning to buy the base variant that comes with a sticker price of ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the on-road pricing of this motorcycle would be around ₹2.09 lakh in Delhi. There is an option of getting 100% financing on the on-road pricing of the motorcycle, as well as you can also opt for partial financing by making a down payment.

Rates of interest for motorcycle financing typically range from 8% to over 20%, depending on the lender, vehicle type, and the borrower's credit score. Additionally, factors like loan amount, tenure, and processing fees also affect the final cost. In this case, let's consider the rate of interest as 8% and the loan repayment tenure between 12 months and 60 months.

Here is a quick look at multiple EMI options with different financing choices if you opt for a 100% loan on the on-road pricing of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: EMI amounts in case of 100% loan on on-road price (Approx) Rate of interest Loan repayment tenure Monthly EMI amount (Approx) Total interest payable 8% 12 ₹ 18,181 ₹ 9,167 8% 18 ₹ 12,360 ₹ 13,486 8% 24 ₹ 9,453 ₹ 17,860 8% 30 ₹ 7,710 ₹ 22,290 8% 36 ₹ 6,549 ₹ 26,775 8% 42 ₹ 5,722 ₹ 31,315 8% 48 ₹ 5,102 ₹ 35,910 8% 54 ₹ 4,621 ₹ 40,561 8% 60 ₹ 4,238 ₹ 45,266