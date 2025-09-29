Dreaming of a Land Rover Defender? You can now buy the true-blue off-roader under ₹1 crore. Variant-wise price details

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marque Jaguar Land Rover has reduced the pricing of its passenger vehicles in India, following the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime on September 22, which has revised the tax structure, bringing down the total tax incidence across the entire spectrum of the Indian passenger vehicle market's internal combustion engine-propelled range of models. Land Rover, known for its range of luxury true-blue SUVs, has become cheaper in India owing to the revised tax structure. The Land Rover Defender, an iconic true-blue off-roader, has also witnessed a price cut following the GST rate cuts. Effective from September 22, the Land Rover Defender SUV's pricing now starts below ₹1 crore.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 petrol ₹ 1.05 crore ₹ 98 lakh ₹ 7 lakh 90 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 diesel ₹ 1.28 crore ₹ 1.19 crore ₹ 9 lakh 110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 diesel ₹ 1.35 crore ₹ 1.26 crore ₹ 9 lakh 110 Sedona Edition 3.0 diesel ₹ 1.42 crore ₹ 1.33 crore ₹ 9 lakh 110 X 3.0 diesel ₹ 1.45 crore ₹ 1.35 crore ₹ 10 lakh 130 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 diesel ₹ 1.49 crore ₹ 1.39 crore ₹ 10 lakh 110 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.49 crore ₹ 1.39 crore ₹ 9.9 lakh 90 X 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.52 crore ₹ 1.42 crore ₹ 10 lakh 130 X 3.0 diesel ₹ 1.59 crore ₹ 1.48 crore ₹ 11 lakh 110 X 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.59 crore ₹ 1.48 crore ₹ 11 lakh 130 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.65 crore ₹ 1.54 crore ₹ 11 lakh 90 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.72 crore ₹ 1.61 crore ₹ 11 lakh 130 X 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.75 crore ₹ 1.63 crore ₹ 12 lakh 110 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.79 crore ₹ 1.67 crore ₹ 12 lakh 130 5.0 V8 petrol ₹ 1.94 crore ₹ 1.81 crore ₹ 13 lakh 110 Octa 4.4 V8 petrol ₹ 2.59 crore ₹ 2.42 crore ₹ 17.3 lakh 110 Octa Edition One 4.4 V8 petrol ₹ 2.79 crore ₹ 2.60 crore ₹ 18.6 lakh

With the GST rate cut benefits implemented, the Land Rover Defender SUV is now available at a starting price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous starting price of ₹1.05 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV has received a price cut ranging between ₹7 lakh and ₹18.6 lakh, depending on the variants. The steepest price cut has been applied to the top-end 110 Octa Edition One 4.4 V8 Petrol variant, which is now available at a cost of ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom), reduced from ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom). The diesel variants of the Land Rover Defender now start at ₹1.19 crore (ex-showroom), down from ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom), following a price cut of ₹9 lakh.

Land Rover Defender: How much GST this SUV now draws? Under the GST 2.0 regime, the small and mass-segment cars have become significantly affordable compared to what their pricing was in the previous GST regime. The GST slapped on the cars used to be 28%, which has been brought down to 18% in the new regime for the mass-segment models. However, the luxury cars have been slapped with a 40% tax now. But, despite the tax slab hike, the luxury cars in India have become slightly cheaper than before, thanks to the abolition of compensation cess.