Tata Motors has come with some unique solutions for car riders facing multiple challenges during the times of a pandemic. The company has launched a new range of health and hygiene products for its Tata customers. The accessories range from air purifiers to driver screens and even special car sanitizers.

The new products have been launched in line with the company's ongoing campaign to ensure the safety of its customers. According to the company, these accessories are designed to provide car owners with an additional level of safety.

The new range of hygiene products will be offered as genuine accessories and will be available across the company outlets in the country.

The company has unveiled an in-car air purifier. The air purifies comes with a HEPA filter to trap PM2.5 pollutants within the cabin. The purifier also comes with an ultraviolet light to counter bacteria and virus. Tata has claimed that the new air purifier is designed to fit in Tata Nexon and Tata Harrier. However, the company plans to launch a similar product for other cars on the market as well. According to a report by Rush Lane, the new product will be priced at ₹5,799.

Tata is also providing separation screens to keep the driver safe from the passenger or vice versa. The screen will help curb transmission of germs and virus from the passenger seat at the back to the front seats.

Tata is also providing a sanitization kit which will contain things like hand sanitizers, N95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, a tissue box, mist diffuser and a driving kit which includes a cover for the steering wheel, handbrake, gear knob and even the seats. The report suggests this kit will be priced at ₹1,499. The company is also providing hand sanitizer stands to place within the car.

With Inputs from PTI

