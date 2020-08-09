Driver screens, car santizers and other hygiene products launched by Tata Motors

The company has unveiled an in-car air purifier. The air purifies comes with a HEPA filter to trap PM2.5 pollutants within the cabin. The purifier also comes with an ultraviolet light to counter bacteria and virus. Tata has claimed that the new air purifier is designed to fit in Tata Nexon and Tata Harrier. However, the company plans to launch a similar product for other cars on the market as well. According to a report by Rush Lane, the new product will be priced at ₹5,799.