India's largest car manufacturer company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has revealed a new plan for the upcoming CNG model cars. The company has announced that it will be using cow dung to power CNG cars.

Maruti Suzuki and Asia's largest dairy manufacturer has signed the MoU with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to execute the plan.

The automaker in its growth strategy for 2030 said it has invested in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass which generates power from biogas derived from cow dung in Japan.

In an official statement, Suzuki Motor said, "While we expect the Indian market to grow toward FY2030, we also expect that the increase in total CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission amount is unavoidable, regardless of the reduction in CO2 emission from products. We will challenge to strike a balance between the increasing sales units and reducing total CO2 emission amount".

Cow dung and biogas which can easily be accessed in the rural parts of India, the company will be using the new technology in a bid to reduce carbon footprints.

In India, Suzuki signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy, Asia's largest dairy manufacturer, to conduct verification of biogas.

Apart from India and Japan, the company is planning to use biogas in other farming areas in its cars including ASEAN countries and Africa in the future, the company said in a statement.

Suzuki headquarters, Yokohama Lab, Suzuki R and D Center India, and Maruti Suzuki will cooperate for efficient development by sharing the development in each field for future technologies, advanced technologies, and mass production technologies.

Further, the company said it will invest two trillion Yen in research and development expenses and 2.5 trillion Yen in capital expenditures, which is a total of 4.5 trillion Yen by FY2030 (2029-30). "Of the 4.5 trillion Yen, 2 trillion Yen will be electrification-related investments, of which 500 billion Yen will be battery-related investments," it added.

Two trillion Yen, the company said, is planned to be invested for R and D expenses in areas including carbon neutrality such as electrification and biogas, as well as autonomous. It added, "2.5 trillion Yen is planned to be invested for capital expenditures in facilities including construction of BEV battery plant and renewable energy facilities."