Driving CNG car may become cheaper! Suzuki reveals ‘cow dung’ plan2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:05 AM IST
- Suzuki signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy, Asia's largest dairy manufacturer, to conduct verification of biogas
India's largest car manufacturer company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has revealed a new plan for the upcoming CNG model cars. The company has announced that it will be using cow dung to power CNG cars.
