This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Driving licence sitting at home: Over 45,000 people in Delhi get Learner Licence with ‘Faceless Services’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Citizens in Delhi have been using a new service in order to get their learners driving licence without the need to go to the RTO or any of its centres. Delhi government had launched the new service in the month of August. Using this service, the department has managed to provide over 45,000 learners driving licences.
Citizens in Delhi have been using a new service in order to get their learners driving licence without the need to go to the RTO or any of its centres. Delhi government had launched the new service in the month of August. Using this service, the department has managed to provide over 45,000 learners driving licences.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot shared the achievement via Twitter. In his tweet, he said, “Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applns on Vehicle & Driving related services resp. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home!"
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot shared the achievement via Twitter. In his tweet, he said, “Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applns on Vehicle & Driving related services resp. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home!"
The govt has claimed that 57,755 online applications were received for learners' licences. Out of these, a total of 45,495 have been approved.
The 'Faceless Services' went live in August. Through this feature, the Delhi govt provides 33 services which can be completely done online. This not only reduced the load on the transport department but also reduces the queues and crowds at the RTO.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's how to apply for these services:
The user will have to first create an account on transport.delhi.gov.in
The user will be authenticated using Aadhaar
They can then apply for the required document from the website
The process can be completed online, including the payment of fees
Once the document is ready, it will be dispatched to the applicants through speed post
Additionally, users will get the choice of downloading it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number