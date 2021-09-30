Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Citizens in Delhi have been using a new service in order to get their learners driving licence without the need to go to the RTO or any of its centres. Delhi government had launched the new service in the month of August. Using this service, the department has managed to provide over 45,000 learners driving licences.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot shared the achievement via Twitter. In his tweet, he said, "Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applns on Vehicle & Driving related services resp. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home!"

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot shared the achievement via Twitter. In his tweet, he said, "Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applns on Vehicle & Driving related services resp. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home!"

The govt has claimed that 57,755 online applications were received for learners' licences. Out of these, a total of 45,495 have been approved.

The 'Faceless Services' went live in August. Through this feature, the Delhi govt provides 33 services which can be completely done online. This not only reduced the load on the transport department but also reduces the queues and crowds at the RTO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to apply for these services: