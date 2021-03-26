The Indian government, in view of the ongoing pandemic has decided to extend the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and even permits till 30 June, 2021.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory to the states where it claimed that they will be extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

Earlier, the government had issued similar advisories in order to provide relief to vehicle owners and to reduce footfall at transport authority offices due to the pandemic. The prior deadline was set for 31 March

The earlier advisories were dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020. The documents that will be eligible for the relaxation fall under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The transport ministry advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till June 30, 2021, the MoRTH said adding that "this will help out citizens in availing transport-related services".

In this regard, this may be the last advisory pertaining to the extension of vehicle document validity. The government has asked states to implement this advisory in letter and spirit, so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties.

With inputs from PTI

