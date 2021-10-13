Most states in India issue driving licences with an embedded chip. While these chips or driving licenses offer easy access to information, they require special devices to read them and this hampers the reach of the features. Delhi government has come up with a new feature that will allow easy access to information.

The Delhi Transport Department will soon start issuing smart cards for driving license and registration certificates which will come with QR codes for easy access. According to the statement issued by the govt, the move was aimed at making Delhi a "hub of innovation in governance".

The statement claims that the new driving licence will have an advanced microchip with features like Quick Response (QR) code and Near Field Communication (NFC), and the new RC will have the owner's name printed on the front while the microchip and the QR code would be embedded at the back of the card.

It further stated, “The cards earlier had embedded chips, but there have been issues with reading the information coded into the chip, chip reader machine was not available in required quantity with both the Delhi Traffic Police and the Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department."

"Moreover, chips were designed and implemented by the states concerned, which resulted in difficulties in reading the chip and retrieving information, especially in case of defaulters," the statement said, explaining the need for the upgrade.

The QR-based smart card will also integrate information and make it easy to access on Sarathi and Vahan, the two web-based databases of all driving licenses and vehicle registrations, it added.

The statement further claimed that the transport department will be able to retain records and penalties of the DL holder for up to 10 years on the VAHAN database as soon as a driver/ owner's Smart card is confiscated.

"The new DLs will also help the government in maintaining records of differently-abled drivers, any modifications made to the vehicles, emission standards and the person’s declaration to donate organs," the statement said.

