Maruti presses the pedal on SUV sales

NEW DELHI :Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, has finally turned its attention to the booming market for sport utility vehicles (SUV), where it has only a minor presence so far.
Managing director and chief executive officer Hisashi Takeuchi said capturing and expanding SUV market share will be key to the company’s success in India, even as it bets on the Grand Vitara, its second SUV in India in its portfolio of 19 cars.
The Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s first strong hybrid in India, also marks the return of the brand. While a strong hybrid can run solely on battery power, a mild hybrid needs to be powered by a combustion engine.
The original Grand Vitara was a completely built-up (CBU) model, which Maruti discontinued some years ago. Besides the mid-sized strong hybrid SUV Grand Vitara, Maruti’s only SUV in India is the recently relaunched compact SUV Brezza.
The Grand Vitara, introduced on Wednesday, will take on runaway successes like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Mid-sized SUVs account for nearly half of the entire SUV market in India.
“We are strong in the small passenger car market or MPV segment, but in the SUV segment, it will take time for us to reach our target 50% market share. It cannot be done so easily because there are 57 competitor models available in the SUV space, and we now have only two. We still need to expand our presence in this segment if we are to seriously increase our market share, but it won’t be an easy task," Takeuchi said.
The Grand Vitara will be built at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Karnataka, alongside the Toyota Hyryder.
Maruti Suzuki will also need to expand production capacity once its SUVs gain traction and the industry as a whole starts to show healthy growth.
“I think we will need to expand our capacity. The current capacity will probably not be enough in the future", Takeuchi said, adding, “The Indian automotive market is growing, and the SUV segment is growing faster, which means this market will look really promising".
Maruti Suzuki is also planning to shift production at its Gurgaon factory to a new facility at Sonipat in Haryana. “There, we will set up one factory which will produce about 250,000 units, which is the same as in Gujarat, and we will keep expanding that as demand grows in India", Takeuchi said.
After vacating the diesel segment following the implementation of the BS-VI regime in 2020, Maruti Suzuki has established a strong presence in CNG and petrol vehicles. After showcasing hybrid technology in Grand Vitara, Maruti plans to introduce mild and strong hybrid variants in upcoming SUVs.
The diesel segment currently forms about 50% of the mid-sized SUV market. However, Maruti Suzuki believes diesel as a power train option “does not have a bright future in India" as stricter government regulations make diesel vehicles’ life cycles shorter.
The self-charging strong hybrid Grand Vitara will also be the country’s most fuel-efficient SUV yet, with a certified mileage of 27.97 km per litre.
“We expect the government to support hybrids and also other technologies like flex-fuel vehicles. These also help in contributing to the green mission. Full electric vehicles are good, but the volumes are not that high right now; if we get support for the many ICE (internal combustion engine) cars that will continue to be sold with better technology, that will help reduce emissions, too", he added.
The government currently does not extend any incentives in the form of lower taxation or road tax, or registration fee exemption to hybrid vehicles, unlike in the case of electric vehicles, making them considerably more expensive than variants fitted with combustion engines.