Maruti presses the pedal on SUV sales

“We are strong in the small passenger car market or MPV segment, but in the SUV segment, it will take time for us to reach our target 50% market share. It cannot be done so easily because there are 57 competitor models available in the SUV space, and we now have only two. We still need to expand our presence in this segment if we are to seriously increase our market share, but it won’t be an easy task," Takeuchi said.