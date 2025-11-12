Driving to Delhi? Explainer of GRAP 3 fines, cars allowed & restricted

After AQI levels spiked to 425 in Delhi, which is similar to a man smoking about 30 cigarettes a day, the authorities officially activated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), commonly dubbed as GRAP 3 across the national capital regions (NCR). The GRAP 3 restrictions are implemented when the AQI levels drop into the severe category, with the readings ranging between 401 and 450. Amid various restrictions across different sectors, the vehicular restrictions are also included in the GRAP 3 mandate.

Advertisement

If you have not followed all the details of the GRAP 3 restrictions on the vehicular operations, here are the details of the fines, which vehicles are allowed to ply and which are not.

Vehicles allowed and restricted in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3 Allowed Inter-state buses (EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel)

All India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses/tempo travelers

Adapted four-wheelers of the physically challenged (BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs).

BS-IV Delhi-registered diesel MGVs carrying essential commodities or providing essential services

BS-IV diesel LCVs registered outside Delhi, but carrying essential goods or providing essential services Not allowed Inter-state buses from NCR states (Except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel)

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs

BS-IV Delhi-registered diesel MGVs

BS-IV diesel LCVs (good carriers) registered outside Delhi not carrying essential commodities or providing essential services Fines BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel private vehicles and older models will attract fines of up to ₹ 20,000

20,000 BS-III two-wheelers will face same penalty

Vehicles without valid PUCC will attract fines of up to ₹ 10,000

10,000 Non-designated goods vehicles will be diverted at Delhi’s border entry points * LMV - Light Motor Vehicle, MGV - Medium Goods Vehicle, LCV - Light Commercial Vehicle

Vehicles allowed to enter and ply in Delhi-NCR According to the GRAP 3 notification, the inter-state buses, including the BS-VI diesel, CNG and electric ones, along with the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses and tempo travelers will be allowed to enter and ply in Delhi-NCR. The adapted four-wheelers (LMV) of the physically challenged, complying at least BS-III petrol and newer and BS-IV diesel or newer can enter and ply in Delhi-NCR. The BS-IV diesel powered medium goods vehicles (MGV) carrying essential commodities or providing essential services are also allowed to run on NCR roads during the restriction. The BS-IV diesel powered light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, but carrying essential goods or providing essential services.

Advertisement

Vehicles prohibited from entering and plying in Delhi-NCR The inter-state buses entering from NCR states, except electric vehicles, CNG and BS-VI diesel powered buses are prohibited from entering and plying in Delhi-NCR. The BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel powered light motor vehicles are restricted from entering and plying in Delhi-NCR. BS-IV diesel medium goods vehicles registered in Delhi are also prohibited. Also, BS-IV diesel light goods carriers registered outside Delhi, which are not carrying essential commodities or providing essential services, are prohibited from entering or plying in Delhi-NCR.

GRAP 3: Fines up to ₹ 20,000 Not following the restrictions placed under GRAP 3, could result in the vehicle owners paying a hefty fine, which could go up to ₹20,000. For private vehicles, petrol models manufactured before 2010 or diesel ones built before March 2020, should not be driven in Delhi-NCR, violating which could result in fines of up to ₹20,000. The same penalty will be applied to BS-III two-wheelers manufactured before 2010. Also, the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is mandatory for all private vehicles and not having a valid PUCC could result in an additional fine of up to ₹10,000.

Advertisement