‘..dropping more than just jaws’, Anand Mahindra’s witty tweet on Thar 2WD price

‘..dropping more than just jaws’, Anand Mahindra’s witty tweet on Thar 2WD price2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
- The Thar gives you access to unexplored territory. We now make the Thar more accessible to you…writes Anand Mahindra on Twitter.
Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra recently unveiled the Mahindra Thar 2WD in India. The all-new Thar comes with two-wheel drive vehicles. It has a starting price of ₹9.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is comparatively affordable than the 4WD model.
Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra recently unveiled the Mahindra Thar 2WD in India. The all-new Thar comes with two-wheel drive vehicles. It has a starting price of ₹9.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is comparatively affordable than the 4WD model.
Hours after the launch of Thar 2WD, Anand Mahindra – Chairman of the Mahindra Group shared his thoughts on the pricing of the new SUV. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Mahindra wrote “The Thar gives you access to unexplored territory. We now make the Thar more accessible to you…".
Hours after the launch of Thar 2WD, Anand Mahindra – Chairman of the Mahindra Group shared his thoughts on the pricing of the new SUV. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Mahindra wrote “The Thar gives you access to unexplored territory. We now make the Thar more accessible to you…".
In the tweet, he also shared what appears to be a promotional poster of Mahindra Thar 2WD. ‘This time we are dropping more than just jaws.. New range starts at ₹9.9 lakh..Bookings open’, the image reads.
In the tweet, he also shared what appears to be a promotional poster of Mahindra Thar 2WD. ‘This time we are dropping more than just jaws.. New range starts at ₹9.9 lakh..Bookings open’, the image reads.
In terms of design, the Thar 2WD looks identical to the 4WD model. It gets two new exterior paint options. These are Blazing Bronze and the Everest White. Moreover, the Thar 2WD will be available with the hard-top options.
In terms of design, the Thar 2WD looks identical to the 4WD model. It gets two new exterior paint options. These are Blazing Bronze and the Everest White. Moreover, the Thar 2WD will be available with the hard-top options.
The all-new SUV comes with a cubical hole in space of the 4x4 selector on the 4WD model. Interestingly, the Thar 2WD gets auto start/stop feature and it can be accessed via the control panel between the steering wheel and the driver’s door. In terms of buttons, it comes with traction control. Hill descent control and door unlock/lock which are repositioned to the centre console from the control panel. Moreover, the Thar gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and LED daytime running lamps.
The all-new SUV comes with a cubical hole in space of the 4x4 selector on the 4WD model. Interestingly, the Thar 2WD gets auto start/stop feature and it can be accessed via the control panel between the steering wheel and the driver’s door. In terms of buttons, it comes with traction control. Hill descent control and door unlock/lock which are repositioned to the centre console from the control panel. Moreover, the Thar gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and LED daytime running lamps.
The Thar 2WD will be available in AX (O) and LX trims. It is offered in the 1.5-litre diesel model and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT engine model. The company has also unveiled a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Thar 2WD which is the same four cylinder unit that can be found on the XUV300 and can produce 117hp and 300 m of torque. The SUV’s engine comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The Thar 2WD will be available in AX (O) and LX trims. It is offered in the 1.5-litre diesel model and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT engine model. The company has also unveiled a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Thar 2WD which is the same four cylinder unit that can be found on the XUV300 and can produce 117hp and 300 m of torque. The SUV’s engine comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Bookings for the Thar 2WD are open with deliveries starting January 14, 2023.
Bookings for the Thar 2WD are open with deliveries starting January 14, 2023.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards