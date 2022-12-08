Ducati DesertX ADV teased: Details on launch in India1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:23 PM IST
- It is expected that the India-spec version of the DesertX might come with different features and equipment than the global version.
Ducati India has released a teaser of its upcoming DesertX adventurer which will be launched on December 12. This teaser shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the DesertX ADV. So far, there are no further details revealed by the automaker. Notably, the DessertX will be the first off-road adventurer bike from Ducati.