Ducati India has released a teaser of its upcoming DesertX adventurer which will be launched on December 12. This teaser shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the DesertX ADV. So far, there are no further details revealed by the automaker. Notably, the DessertX will be the first off-road adventurer bike from Ducati.

It is expected that the India-spec version of the DesertX might come with different features and equipment than the global version. The global variant of the DesertX is equipped with a five-inch TFT screen which is placed vertically and is offered as standard. Additionally, it is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity. This bike comes with six riding modes that are Touring, Urban, Wet, Rally, Enduro and Sport. - It also gets four power modes on offer called Low, Medium, High and Full.

The automaker is also offering several riding aids on DesertX. It comes with cornering ABS, traction control, IMU from Bosch, bi-directional quick shifter, wheelie control and Engine Brake Control. Interestingly, it also comes with a cruise control which comes in handy when the rider is doing long touring. Ducati allows the rider to set three levels of ABS. It is equipped with full LED lighting and Ducati Brake Light.

Speaking of the design, the DesertX is designed to tackle off-road terrain. Hence, it gets a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear.

Meanwhile, Ducati had showcased its three 2023 series of Scrambler bikes recently. These models are Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The bikes will debut globally in March next year and the India launch is likely to take place later after that. Interestingly, the Italian automobile maker has done some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the bike range.

The Ducati Scrambler has become 4kg lighter than before, this is because of the new bolt-on-subframe that is lighter than earlier. Speaking of the engine, it is the same 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo engine which is air-oil cooled. The engine is capable of producing 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

