Ducati DesertX ADV teased: Details on launch in India

It is expected that the India-spec version of the DesertX might come with different features and equipment than the global version. The global variant of the DesertX is equipped with a five-inch TFT screen which is placed vertically and is offered as standard. Additionally, it is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity. This bike comes with six riding modes that are Touring, Urban, Wet, Rally, Enduro and Sport. - It also gets four power modes on offer called Low, Medium, High and Full.