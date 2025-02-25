Ducati has expanded its adventure motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the DesertX Discovery, priced at a whopping ₹21.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model enhances the brand’s presence in the segment, complementing existing offerings such as the DesertX, Multistrada V4, and Multistrada V2.

Bold Design and Enhanced Protection Notably, the DesertX Discovery retains the core silhouette of the standard DesertX but distinguishes itself with a unique black, white, and red livery, exuding a striking and aggressive stance. The bike is further equipped with protective elements such as a bull-bar around the fuel tank, a tall windscreen, a radiator guard, a belly guard, an engine bash plate, a central stand, and hard-case panniers.

The bike manufacturer has also introduced replaceable components, allowing riders to tailor the bike to their specific needs.

Advanced Technology and Premium Features The adventure-focused motorcycle is loaded with cutting-edge features, including a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Ducati offers this service free for the first five years, after which a subscription will be required. Heated grips are also included to enhance comfort during long-distance rides.

On the hardware front, the DesertX Discovery is fitted with 46 mm USD front forks and a fully adjustable KYB monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by twin 320 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear, while 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels enhance its off-road capability.