Ducati has expanded its adventure motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the DesertX Discovery, priced at a whopping ₹21.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model enhances the brand's presence in the segment, complementing existing offerings such as the DesertX, Multistrada V4, and Multistrada V2.

The bike manufacturer has also introduced replaceable components, allowing riders to tailor the bike to their specific needs.

Advanced Technology and Premium Features The adventure-focused motorcycle is loaded with cutting-edge features, including a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Ducati offers this service free for the first five years, after which a subscription will be required. Heated grips are also included to enhance comfort during long-distance rides.

On the hardware front, the DesertX Discovery is fitted with 46 mm USD front forks and a fully adjustable KYB monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by twin 320 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear, while 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels enhance its off-road capability.

Performance and Rider Aids At the heart of the DesertX Discovery lies a 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11-degree desmodromic engine, delivering 111.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed transmission is complemented by a suite of advanced rider aids, including engine brake control, cruise control, multiple ride and power modes, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick shifter.