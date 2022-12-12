Ducati DesertX motorbike launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Ducati India has launched its Ducati DesertX motorbike in India. This off-roading has been priced at ₹17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India). Notably, the company has opened the bookings of this bike across all Ducati dealerships in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai. The deliveries of this bike will start from the first week of next month.
Speaking of design, the Ducati DesertX looks like a modern take on the lines of the enduro motorbikes of the 80s, created by the Centro Stile Ducati. It rides on 21-inch front wheels, providing the DesertX a bold and adventurous look. Its windshield merges with the headlamp and the double full-LED DRL, designed on its surface.
The Ducati DesertX comes with the option of removing the passenger seat if one of the riders is travelling alone to create some extra space for long tours. Moreover, it is possible for the riders taking a longer journey to add an additional eight litre rear fuel tank.
This off-roading bike from Ducati comes equipped with a vertically oriented high resolution five inch colour TFT display which has been positioned to provide the visibility in stand-up riding. Its display can be integrated with the Ducati Multimedia System that allows the rider to connect to a smartphone and thus activating new functions such as music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation (optional) with directions directly on the dashboard.
In terms of engine and transmission, the off-roading bike comes with 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 degrees twin cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution. Its engine delivers 110hp at 9,250 rpm and the torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm with an ability to combine Ducati performance with a smooth delivery. Notably, the engine comes equipped with a specially created gearbox which has different dedicated ratios with respect to those of the Multistrada V2.
Meanwhile, Ducati had showcased its three 2023 series of Scrambler bikes recently. These models are Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The bikes will debut globally in March next year and the India launch is likely to take place later after that. Interestingly, the Italian automobile maker has done some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the bike range.
