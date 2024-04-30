Ducati DesertX Rally launched in India at ₹23.71 lakhs: Know what is new
Ducati India has launched the DesertX Rally, a robust variant of the DesertX, at ₹23,70,800. It features a 21-inch front rim, an 18-inch rear rim, and a 937 cc twin-cylinder engine.
Ducati India has announced the launch of the DesertX Rally, a more robust variant of the existing DesertX, at an ex-showroom price of ₹23,70,800. Bookings are currently open, with the motorcycle set to arrive at dealerships by the end of May. This latest offering from Ducati represents a significant upgrade over the standard DesertX, priced at ₹18.33 lakh ex-showroom.