Ducati India has announced the launch of the DesertX Rally, a more robust variant of the existing DesertX, at an ex-showroom price of ₹23,70,800. Bookings are currently open, with the motorcycle set to arrive at dealerships by the end of May. This latest offering from Ducati represents a significant upgrade over the standard DesertX, priced at ₹18.33 lakh ex-showroom.

The DesertX Rally stands out as Ducati's first motorcycle to feature a 21-inch front rim and an 18-inch rear rim, a design element that has been tested on various racetracks, including the challenging Erzberg Rodeo 2023. It comes with a striking new livery and is homologated with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, though customers can opt for Scorpion Trail II tyres if they prefer.

The motorcycle's distinctive design, with a beak-like front mudguard, reflects its rugged capabilities. Its Kayaba suspension has been enhanced with additional travel, with both front and rear wheels receiving a 20 mm increase in travel. The inclusion of central-spoked wheels provides better shock absorption than traditional alloy wheels. Despite these enhancements, the Rally model weighs just 1 kg more than the standard DesertX, thanks to features such as a forged carbon sump guard, precision-machined gear pedals, and a strengthened rear brake lever.

This bike houses a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that produces 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes with six riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally. Other notable features, such as Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), add to its versatility.

Additionally, the DesertX Rally comes with a 5-inch color TFT screen and the Ducati Multimedia System, enabling seamless smartphone connectivity for controlling music, managing calls, and optionally accessing Turn by Turn navigation.

