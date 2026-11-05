Ducati Desmo450 EDX, MX Factory launched in India: Check prices, features and key changes

Ducati has launched the Desmo450 EDX in India at ₹18.55 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing its new enduro-focused motorcycle to the country less than a month after its international debut. The Italian maker has also unveiled the Desmo450 MX Factory, which will be priced at ₹21.26 lakh (ex-showroom), catering to riders who want a race-inclined off-road machine. Both motorcycles are now available for pre-bookings across India.

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The new Desmo450 EDX is for enduro and cross-country riding, and the new MX Factory is for competitive motocross riding. While both motorcycles share the same engine platform and off-road electronics, their chassis, suspension and equipment setups are different. However, the 2027 Desmo450 MX is yet to be launched in India. On the other hand, the 2026 model is still on offer at ₹17.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati Desmo450 EDX: Design and features The Desmo450 EDX gets several changes to make it suitable for longer off-road rides. It features an 8.5-litre fuel tank, in comparison to Ducati's MX Factory 7.2-litre fuel tank. It also receives Pirelli Scorpion XC mid-soft tyres for trail adventures.

The motorcycle weighs 107.1 kg without fuel. Its chassis and Showa suspension are especially designed to cope with the uneven terrain. Ducati is also offering handguards as standard and a skid plate and side stand. There is only one Ducati Red colour choice for the EDX.

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Ducati Desmo450 EDX: Engine and electronics The EDX's engine is a 449.6 cc single-cylinder unit that makes 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It includes Ducati's Desmodromic valve system, in which the mechanical action of opening and closing the valves also controls the valves' action.

Ducati says that 70% of the peak torque is available at 4200 rpm. Both motorcycles also get an off-road electronics package comprising traction control, launch control, engine brake control, a bi-directional quickshifter and dedicated power and riding modes.

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Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory: What does it offer? The Desmo450 MX Factory is a far more competition-focused motorcycle in the lineup. It can be filled with 104kg of fuel, comes with dedicated engine mapping, a holeshot device and billet triple clamps.

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Ducati also upgraded the rear sprocket from a 49-tooth version to a bigger 51-tooth sprocket to boost torque at the rear wheel when coming out of corners. The motorcycle has fully adjustable Show inverted front forks with 310 mm of front wheel travel and a rear monoshock with 301 mm of rear wheel travel.

Other parts are the dark Kashima and the titanium oxide-treated suspension parts, an RK MXU chain with O-rings, a sump guard and a disc rotor guard. It has 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheels running on Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tyres. Brakes have been fitted with Brembo callipers and Galfer disc rotors, 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.

The 2027 MX Factory also receives a new Ducati Corse livery, alongside component upgrades aimed at improving reliability and performance.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.