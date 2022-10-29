Ducati Diavel V4, a 165 hp bike unveiled: Check features, specs and more

Despite moving from two cylinders to four, the Diavel has gone down in weight by 13kg (211kg dry). Instead of the steel trellis frame of the outgoing Diavel, Ducati has given the new Diavel V4 an aluminium monocoque frame that is directly attached to the cylinder heads. The rear subframe however, is still a steel trellis unit, while the swingarm is a single-sided cast aluminium unit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}