Ducati Diavel V4, a 165 hp bike unveiled: Check features, specs and more

Ducati, an Italian automobile maker, has unveiled the Diavel V4. The V4 treatment for the power cruiser was much awaited and it is finally here. The Diavel V4 has been launched globally and it is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Before Diavel, Ducati launched Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale with the V4 Granturismo engine.
The main highlight of the Ducati Diavel V4 is its engine which is liquid-cooled and it has a capacity of 1,158 cc. It produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission which gets a quick shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride by wire.
The design of the motorbike has been revised but it still looks like a power cruiser immediately. There are still quite a few Diavel elements present in the V4. The headlight has been revised, there is a new tail lamp as well. The quad exhaust pipes are mounted on the side.
In terms of features, there are riding modes, a five-inch TFT display, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch, cruise control, backlit switches, dynamic turn indicators, turn-by-turn navigation and a lot more.
Braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm semi-floating discs in the front with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monoblock 4-piston callipers. At the rear, there is a 265 mm disc that is grabbed by a two-piston floating caliper.
Despite moving from two cylinders to four, the Diavel has gone down in weight by 13kg (211kg dry). Instead of the steel trellis frame of the outgoing Diavel, Ducati has given the new Diavel V4 an aluminium monocoque frame that is directly attached to the cylinder heads. The rear subframe however, is still a steel trellis unit, while the swingarm is a single-sided cast aluminium unit.
Suspension duties are handled by a 50mm USD fork up front and monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. The travel is 120mm at the front and 145mm at the rear, which is 15mm more than the Diavel 1260.
Suspension duties are handled by a 50mm USD fork up front and monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. The travel is 120mm at the front and 145mm at the rear, which is 15mm more than the Diavel 1260.
