Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched its Diavel V4 motorcycle in India. The auto company has also announced bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India.
Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched its Diavel V4 motorcycle in India. The auto company has also announced bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India.
“Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance. It has been at the helm of luxury motorcycling across the world and is the first choice for any motorcyclist who is looking for an absolute benchmark in performance motorcycles. Ducati is proud to associate itself with a superstar like Ranveer who is also known for his refined taste, impeccable hard-hitting performances, and a keen eye for attention to detail," the company said in a statement.
“Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance. It has been at the helm of luxury motorcycling across the world and is the first choice for any motorcyclist who is looking for an absolute benchmark in performance motorcycles. Ducati is proud to associate itself with a superstar like Ranveer who is also known for his refined taste, impeccable hard-hitting performances, and a keen eye for attention to detail," the company said in a statement.
Ducati Diavel V4 comes ingrained with technical, dynamic, and stylistic features, such as those of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers. The motorcycle comes with a starting price of ₹25.91 lacs (ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.
Ducati Diavel V4 comes ingrained with technical, dynamic, and stylistic features, such as those of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers. The motorcycle comes with a starting price of ₹25.91 lacs (ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.
Ducati Red and Thrilling Black are the colour variants of the bike. Diavel V4 is powered by V4 Granturismo 1,158 cc engine with the ability to offer 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It offers a valve clearance check every 60,000 km and is equipped with 20-litre steel fuel tank.
Ducati Red and Thrilling Black are the colour variants of the bike. Diavel V4 is powered by V4 Granturismo 1,158 cc engine with the ability to offer 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It offers a valve clearance check every 60,000 km and is equipped with 20-litre steel fuel tank.
The motorcycle sports a retractable handle along with passenger footrests, omega DRL headlight, and multi-point LED rear light unit under the tail. It comes integrated with dynamic front flashers, 50 mm fork, fully adjustable, mono-shock absorber, and a fully adjustable Braking system with double 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front.
The motorcycle sports a retractable handle along with passenger footrests, omega DRL headlight, and multi-point LED rear light unit under the tail. It comes integrated with dynamic front flashers, 50 mm fork, fully adjustable, mono-shock absorber, and a fully adjustable Braking system with double 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front.
There is a 5-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth integration and optional integrated turn-by-turn navigation system. There are three power modes and 4 riding models on the bike - Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
There is a 5-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth integration and optional integrated turn-by-turn navigation system. There are three power modes and 4 riding models on the bike - Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet.
Ducati Diavel V4 comes integrated with latest generation electronic package featuring 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS) and Cruise Control.
Ducati Diavel V4 comes integrated with latest generation electronic package featuring 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS) and Cruise Control.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.