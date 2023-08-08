“Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance. It has been at the helm of luxury motorcycling across the world and is the first choice for any motorcyclist who is looking for an absolute benchmark in performance motorcycles. Ducati is proud to associate itself with a superstar like Ranveer who is also known for his refined taste, impeccable hard-hitting performances, and a keen eye for attention to detail," the company said in a statement.