Ducati has broadened its Scrambler family in India with the launch of the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark, a new black-themed variant of the brand’s well-known motorcycle, reported HT Auto. Priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), this latest offering is now the most accessible Scrambler in the lineup, undercutting the Scrambler Icon by approximately ₹94,000.

Distinctive Dark-Themed Design The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark sports an all-black aesthetic, featuring a blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, front forks, and frame. The motorcycle is finished in a matte black paint scheme, complemented by a smoked headlamp lens. Additionally, the under-seat cowl, present on the standard Scrambler Icon, has been removed for this edition, giving it a sleeker appearance.

Performance and Mechanical Specifications Powering the Scrambler Icon Dark is the same 803 cc air and oil-cooled L-Twin engine, delivering 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and benefits from a bi-directional quickshifter for smooth gear transitions.

Built around a steel frame, the motorcycle features a robust suspension setup with Kayaba-sourced upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It rides on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both shod with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres, ensuring stability and grip across various terrains.

Technology and Features Ducati has equipped the Scrambler Icon Dark with a 4.3-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing rider convenience. Safety and riding dynamics are bolstered by a four-level traction control system, cornering ABS, and two riding modes—Road and Sport—allowing riders to tailor their experience based on conditions and preferences.