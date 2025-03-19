Ducati has launched the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark in India at ₹ 9.97 lakh, making it the most affordable variant. It features an all-black design, powered by an 803 cc engine with 73 bhp, and offers advanced technology with Bluetooth connectivity and enhanced safety features.

Ducati has broadened its Scrambler family in India with the launch of the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark, a new black-themed variant of the brand’s well-known motorcycle, reported HT Auto. Priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), this latest offering is now the most accessible Scrambler in the lineup, undercutting the Scrambler Icon by approximately ₹94,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Performance and Mechanical Specifications Powering the Scrambler Icon Dark is the same 803 cc air and oil-cooled L-Twin engine, delivering 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and benefits from a bi-directional quickshifter for smooth gear transitions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Built around a steel frame, the motorcycle features a robust suspension setup with Kayaba-sourced upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It rides on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both shod with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres, ensuring stability and grip across various terrains.

Technology and Features Ducati has equipped the Scrambler Icon Dark with a 4.3-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing rider convenience. Safety and riding dynamics are bolstered by a four-level traction control system, cornering ABS, and two riding modes—Road and Sport—allowing riders to tailor their experience based on conditions and preferences.