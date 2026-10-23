Ducati Formula 73 launched in India at ₹20 lakh, all 873 limited-edition units sold out

Ducati has released the limited-edition Ducati Formula 73 in India for an ex-showroom price of ₹20 lakh. The café racer celebrates the racing history of Ducati and its 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo. The total global production of 873 will be sold out, as Ducati's India quota has already been fulfilled and bookings are closed.

The motorcycle is a blend of retro-racing styling, modern electronics and an 803cc L-twin engine. The Ducati has taken several styling aspects of its legendary racing bikes, such as the silver and aqua-green colour scheme and a gold stripe on the fuel tank. Every unit is also numbered and embellished with a certificate of authenticity.

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Ducati Formula 73: Design and racing heritage The Formula 73 is based on the Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo, which followed the success of the 750 Imola Desmo. The Ducati Desmo is significant in Ducati racing history because in 1972, Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari were the winners of the 200 Miglia di Imola in the Imola Desmo.

Ducati has launched the Formula 73 limited-edition café racer.

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The bike has been equipped with clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, a short front fairing and a tapered rear fairing. The racing motorcycle's steel trellis frame has been done in aqua green with a gold stripe running down the fuel tank, adding a nod to the original motorcycle. The extra detailing consists of billet aluminium components and a Rizoma fuel cap.

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Engine, performance and hardware The Ducati Formula 73 sports an 803cc, air-cooled L-twin Desmodue engine equipped with desmodromic valve actuation. It produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a model-specific Terminoni exhaust and meets Euro 5+ emission standards.

This motorcycle features a steel trellis frame, a 41mm upside-down KYB front fork and a preload-adjustable KYB rear monoshock. A Brembo four-piston radial front calliper with a 330 mm disc is used for braking. It is powered by 17-inch spoked wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres and is 183kg empty.

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Features and limited-edition equipment The Formula 73 features a 4.3-inch colour TFT screen, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and a quickshifter. Riders can choose between sport and road riding modes. Available extras are the Ducati Multimedia System, turn-by-turn navigation, heated grips and even an anti-theft system.

The serial number is unique to each motorcycle and is stamped into the steering plate. Ducati also provides a certificate of authenticity and a special box of historical pictures and sketches from its Style Centre. With only a limited production run and sold-out Indian allocation, the Formula 73 is a collector's item on the occasion of the brand's 100th year.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.