Ducati Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP launched in India: Check prices, engine and features

Ducati has launched the updated Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP in India on October 22, introducing a new 890cc V-twin engine, a redesigned chassis and updated electronics. The standard Hypermotard V2 is priced at ₹16.53 lakh (ex-showroom), while the V2 SP costs ₹20.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati dealerships nationwide are now accepting reservations for both bikes.

The new models follow the discontinued Hypermotard 950 that was introduced earlier this year. The updated motorcycles are now based on the supermotard format and have updates to the engine, frame, suspension and braking systems, according to Autocar India. The fitted V2 SP suspension and forged aluminium wheels are also added to the V2.

Ducati Hypermotard V2: Engine and performance

View full Image View full Image Hypermotard V2

The Ducati Hypermotard V2 is equipped with an 890cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine, which generates a noise level of 120.4 hp and 94 Nm of torque. The motor has variable intake valve timing (IVT), which helps to boost power output throughout the rev range.

The new model is 6 hp more powerful than the outgoing Hypermotard 950, but it's 2 Nm less in terms of peak torque. Ducati has also redesigned the frame, reducing weight by 13kg on the standard V2 and 14kg on the V2 SP, according to the supplied launch details.

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Suspension, brakes and tyres

View full Image View full Image Hypermotard V2

The standard Hypermotard V2 features a fully adjustable 46 mm upside-down Kayaba front end and a rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment. It is powered by 17-inch cast alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 callipers.

The V2 SP is outfitted with an all-new Öhlins NIX30 48 mm inverted fork and an Öhlins STX46 rear monoshock. It comes with forged 17-inch aluminium wheels, Brembo M50 brake callipers and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres at each end. This model weighs 177 kg without fuel, 3 kg less than the standard.

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Features and electronics Both motorcycles come with a 5-inch TFT instrument console and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). Electronic rider aids are wheelie control, engine brake control, a bi-directional quickshifter, riding modes and traction control.