Ducati Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP launched in India: Check prices, engine and features

Ducati has launched the updated Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP in India on October 22, introducing a new 890cc V-twin engine, a redesigned chassis and updated electronics. The standard Hypermotard V2 is priced at ₹16.53 lakh (ex-showroom), while the V2 SP costs ₹20.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati dealerships nationwide are now accepting reservations for both bikes.

The new models follow the discontinued Hypermotard 950 that was introduced earlier this year. The updated motorcycles are now based on the supermotard format and have updates to the engine, frame, suspension and braking systems, according to Autocar India. The fitted V2 SP suspension and forged aluminium wheels are also added to the V2.

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Ducati Hypermotard V2: Engine and performance

Hypermotard V2

The Ducati Hypermotard V2 is equipped with an 890cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine, which generates a noise level of 120.4 hp and 94 Nm of torque. The motor has variable intake valve timing (IVT), which helps to boost power output throughout the rev range.

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The new model is 6 hp more powerful than the outgoing Hypermotard 950, but it's 2 Nm less in terms of peak torque. Ducati has also redesigned the frame, reducing weight by 13kg on the standard V2 and 14kg on the V2 SP, according to the supplied launch details.

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Suspension, brakes and tyres

Hypermotard V2

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The standard Hypermotard V2 features a fully adjustable 46 mm upside-down Kayaba front end and a rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment. It is powered by 17-inch cast alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 callipers.

The V2 SP is outfitted with an all-new Öhlins NIX30 48 mm inverted fork and an Öhlins STX46 rear monoshock. It comes with forged 17-inch aluminium wheels, Brembo M50 brake callipers and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres at each end. This model weighs 177 kg without fuel, 3 kg less than the standard.

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Features and electronics Both motorcycles come with a 5-inch TFT instrument console and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). Electronic rider aids are wheelie control, engine brake control, a bi-directional quickshifter, riding modes and traction control.

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The Ducati Red standard V2 comes with 19-inch wheels and a rear fairing. To celebrate the arrival of the original Hypermotard at EICMA in 2005, the V2 SP has been given a dedicated ‘20’ decal to recognise the 20th anniversary of the debut of the original Hypermotard.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.