Ducati India launches all-new Hypermotard 950 starting 12.99 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday launched its all-new Hypermotard 950 range of motorcycles in India with prices starting at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom across India). The range will be available in two variants, Hypermotard 950 RVE priced at ₹12.99 lakh and the Hypermotard 950 SP priced at ₹16.24 lakh, Ducati India said in a statement.

These newly launched bikes were already launched in European markets and now came to India with BS 6 emission norms.

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately, it added.

The Hypermotard 950 is powered by a twin cylinder engine with power output of 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and has a 14.5 litre fuel tank.

View Full Image Ducati Hypermotard 950 Click on the image to enlarge

"After witnessing the ongoing success of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in the global market, we're extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in two unique flavours -- the Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The Hypermotard 950 is a fun-bike and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.