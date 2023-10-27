Ducati introduces new engine to produce the world's most powerful single-cylinder bike: All details
Ducati's new Superquadro Mono engine features ride-by-wire technology and selectable power modes
Ducati is set to unveil its latest innovation, the Superquadro Mono, a groundbreaking single-cylinder engine, marking the first of its kind in 30 years. Ducati asserts that the Superquadro Mono is the most potent single-cylinder engine globally. This eagerly anticipated engine is scheduled to make its official debut on November 2nd alongside a brand-new motorcycle, reported HT Auto.