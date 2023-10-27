Ducati is set to unveil its latest innovation, the Superquadro Mono, a groundbreaking single-cylinder engine, marking the first of its kind in 30 years. Ducati asserts that the Superquadro Mono is the most potent single-cylinder engine globally. This eagerly anticipated engine is scheduled to make its official debut on November 2nd alongside a brand-new motorcycle, reported HT Auto.

Based on earlier spy shots, it appears that the upcoming motorcycle will draw design inspiration from the Hypermotard, adds the report. Ducati has emphasized their intent to reveal a motorcycle that embodies essential qualities - being lightweight and agile, a genuine "fun-bike" infused with racing heritage. At this stage, specific details about the motorcycle remain limited.

Ducati has provided some insights into the new Superquadro Mono engine. This 659 cc powerplant is derived from the Panigale 1299's 1285 cc Superquadro engine. Notably, the Superquadro Mono features Ducati's renowned Desmodromic system and incorporates several key components from the Panigale engine, including the 116 mm diameter piston, combustion chamber shape, 46.8 mm diameter titanium intake valves, and 38.2 mm steel exhaust valves. The engine's specifications include a 62.4 mm stroke and a 116 mm bore.

The Superquadro Mono engine delivers a power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm, which can be further enhanced to 83.34 bhp at 9,500 rpm when equipped with the Termignoni exhaust system. Its torque output is rated at 62.76 Nm at 8,000 rpm, with a redline set at 10,250 rpm. Notably, the engine complies with Euro 5 regulations.

Ducati also offers a detuned version of this engine tailored for A2 license holders. The engine's recommended oil change interval is set at every 15,000 km, and valve clearance adjustments are scheduled every 30,000 km.

The Superquadro Mono engine will feature ride-by-wire technology with three selectable power modes: High, Medium, and Low. The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed transmission, and Ducati has fine-tuned the gear ratios using insights gained from the Panigale V4. Notably, the first gear is elongated to facilitate its use in slower corners, fully utilizing the available power. Additionally, the gearbox can be paired with Ducati's Quick Shift (DQS) for seamless up and downshifts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!