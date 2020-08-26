Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Auto News >Ducati launches all-new Panigale V2 in India, priced at 16.99 lakh
Ducati Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike. Photo: Ducati

Ducati launches all-new Panigale V2 in India, priced at 16.99 lakh

1 min read . 03:46 PM IST PTI

  • The V2 also features a new exhaust, routed entirely underneath the engine, giving the bike a clean look
  • The model comes with an entire range of apparel and accessories, and bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships

NEW DELHI : Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday said it has launched the all-new version of Panigale V2 in India, priced at 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The superbike is powered by a 955-cc BS-VI engine that delivers more power and torque due to new injectors, Ducati said in a statement.

The V2 also features a new exhaust, routed entirely underneath the engine, giving the bike a clean look, it added.

"With the entry of Panigale V2, we bring a model in the family that looks and feels more accessible while delivering the true Ducati experience. Built to impress, it is a superbike with a decisive character and beginners as well as experts will have a lot of fun on it," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The model comes with an entire range of apparel and accessories, and bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

