Ducati launches new Multistrada 950 S priced at 15.49 lakh: Details here

Ducati has launched an all-new verison of the tourer Multistrada 950 S. The Italian bike manufacturer claims that this new version is built with long-range sports touring in mind.

The new bike is powered by a twin-cylinder 937cc Testastretta engine. The BS6 compliant engine puts out a maximum of 113 HP at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm.

The Multistrada 950S is equipped with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo system (DSS) that continuously adjusts fork and shock response depending on road conditions & can be set to 400 different configurations.

The bike gets 19-inch front & the 17-inch rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires. The company claims that these tires can provide excellent cornering & wet weather traction.

The company claims that the new bike comes with new light-weight alloy wheels, lighter double-sided swing arm & the solid Trellis frame.

In terms of electronics, the Multistrada 950 S comes with Ducati Quick Shift (Up/Down), electronic suspension, cornering ABS, traction control, vehicle hold control and adjustable riding modes.

The riding modes allow riders to optimize the behaviour of the bike. The 4 riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro) can each be programmed to act in conjunction with the ABS & DTC settings.

The new Ducati Multistrada 950 S in India priced at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).

"The Multistrada family has gained immense popularity in India considering the growing popularity of long-distance touring and our idea behind the new Multistrada 950 S is to make Sports touring more accessible, allowing riders to explore the beautiful terrain that India has to offer," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via