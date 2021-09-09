Ducati has introduced a new premium sports bike in India. The Ducati SuperSport 950 has been introduced at an starting price of ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike will be sold in two variants, the SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S, priced at ₹13.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh, respectively.

The new SuperSport 950 range is powered by the 937-cc twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BSVI emission standards

"The all new SuperSport 950 is here to bring the racing DNA of the Panigale series packed into a much more accessible package, with a promise of a true every day Superbike.

“With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn't as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

According to Chandra, this new bike has racing dynamic similar to its elder siblings. The bike can be used by both an evolved rider and also riders who are beginning their sport bike journey, he added.

"This new SuperSport 950 is the only sport-road bike in the market designed to deliver an exciting yet accessible sporty ride on racetrack and on the road. I am confident that this package will appeal to a lot of riders in India," Chandra noted.

