Ducati Monster review: It’s better than ever

Born in 1993, the Monster is the best-selling Ducati ever. (More than 350,000 have sold worldwide, according to the company.) It is beloved by everyone from Lewis Hamilton to Orlando Bloom. If you’re reading this, you probably already know its esteemed history: Designer Miguel Angel Galluzzi conceived it as something that would be easy to ride but quick and powerful enough for daily use. It was important to Ducati brass that it remain affordable, so they borrowed components from some of the brand’s other, highly tuned motorcycles. The Monster quickly became the signature muscle bike that defined Ducati; by the early 2000s, it made up two-thirds of all Ducatis sold worldwide.

