Ducati India has revealed the launch date of its highly anticipated Monster SP performance motorcycle. The Italian bike maker announced that the motorcycle will be available in India starting May 2, 2023. Ducati had announced the launch of the Monster SP and other motorcycles earlier this year, with the former priced at ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, the actual price could vary depending on exchange rates and other factors. Ducati India teased the launch on social media.

The Ducati Monster SP, which is a performance motorcycle based on the standard Monster, is set to launch in India on May 2, 2023. It boasts more equipment, including a projector-style headlamp with LED DRL, front indicators on the fuel tank shrouds, a step-up seat, a twin-pod exhaust, and a red and black dual-tone paint scheme. The bike also features 17-inch alloy wheels and a compact flyscreen.

In terms of features,the Ducati Monster SP boasts an impressive list of features including all-LED lighting, a TFT display, launch control, and three riding modes (Sport, Road and Wet). It also comes equipped with a 14-litre fuel tank, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power modes, quickshifter and more. Additionally, the TFT screen includes the Ducati Multimedia System, lap timer, fuel gauge, temperature and other information.

The Ducati Monster SP is powered by a 973cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features Ohlins NIX 43 mm USD front forks, a monoshock rear suspension, and top-notch Brembo braking system with 320 mm twin discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a single 245 mm rotor with a two-piston caliper at the rear. Weighing in at 186 kg, the bike has an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

This sportsbike from Ducati will be launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. In the global market, it competes with other streetfighters like the Yamaha MT-09, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Z900, and BMW F 900 R. It is worth noting that the MT-09 is rumored to be making a comeback to India later this year.